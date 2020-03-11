7-year-old horse wins C.N. Wadia Gold Cup

Seven-year-old horse Vulcan won the 76th C.N. Wadia Gold Cup organised at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai this weekend. Every year, the event is sponsored by the Wadia Group in memory of late Sir Cusrow N. Wadia, a visionary and philanthropist from the Wadia family.

Vulcan has been trained by Adhirajsingh Jodha. Jockey A. Sandesh rode the horse to victory.

Children who have survived open-heart surgery or stroke performed at the event on Sunday. At least 10 paediatric doctors and heart patients were also felicitated on the occasion.

The Sir Ness Wadia Foundation, a charitable trust set up in 1969, has disbursed funds to causes ranging from medical needs of the less privileged to scholarships for people with disability and drought relief in different parts of the world.

“It is a moment of pride for me to represent Wadia Group on this special occasion to commemorate the immense contributions made by Sir Cusrow Wadia, not only as a successful businessman but as a custodian of the legacy of philanthropy his parents left him,” said Ness Wadia, managing director, Wadia Group.

“A keen horse-racing enthusiast, Sir C.N.Wadia was instrumental in giving Mumbai its first and only world-class racecourse, which is one of the city’s greatest architectural landmarks. The lasting legacy left behind by him has been a huge responsibility for successive generations of the Wadia family to carry on and I am certain that future generations will continue to walk the path laid down by him.”