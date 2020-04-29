7 held for robbing jewellery unit

The MIDC police arrested seven people for stealing valuables worth more than ₹7 crore from a jewellery manufacturing unit in Andheri. The mastermind was identified as a private contractor who runs an NGO, the police said.

The incident came to light on April 22 when Rajkumar Luthra, a jewellery manufacturer, went to check on his unit in Andheri MIDC and found that some people had entered the premises through a hole in the roof and decamped with jewellery worth ₹7.09 crore. The police registered an FIR against unknown persons and started checking CCTV footage of the area.

“Using a combination of human intelligence and technical investigation, we zeroed in on seven people, including the mastermind, Vipul Chambriya, who runs Ekta Foundation in Andheri. It was only after Mr. Chambriya and his co-accused were arrested that we learned how well the robbery had been planned,” senior police inspector Jagdish Shinde, MIDC police station, said.

Mr. Chambriya’s foundation had bagged the contract for distributing food packets to the needy in Andheri and nearby areas and during this time, he struck up a friendship with security guards of jewellery manufacturing units to look for potential targets.

“Mr. Chambriya, and four others of his Foundation, roped in a security guard and an employee of Mr. Luthra’s unit. All had a meeting in Palghar where they planned the specifics of the crime. Accordingly, they entered the industrial estate where the unit is located, went to the terrace and secured entry through the roof, after which they cut open the safe with a girder cutter and decamped with the jewellery,” an officer with the MIDC police said.

The police recovered valuables worth ₹5.30 crore and arrested all seven on Monday. They were produced in court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody till May 1.

“The accused had gathered information on other units in the area and had planned more strikes. However, they had not expected such a large amount on their first job itself and decided to lie low till matters cooled down,” Mr. Shinde said.