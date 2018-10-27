7 held for Reay Road murder

more-in

Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested seven people in connection with a murder, which occurred at Reay Road station on Tuesday.

The victim, Maifuzul Sheikh, was found with multiple stab wounds under Reay Road station’s bridge. Purushottam Karad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central-in-charge), said they formed a team, and all the accused were arrested by Thursday evening.

The accused have been identified as Mangesh Sarjine, Prathamesh Tarpe, Rohan Khedekar, Hrithik Kadam, Abhishek Patil, Nilesh Ojha, and Amit Mishra. All of them live in Kalachowky and Ghodapdev.

Mr. Karad said the prime accused was Mr. Sarjine and the motive behind the crime was revenge. “Mr. Sarjine was angry that Sheikh was spending time with his girlfriend. The two had fought earlier on the same issue, when the victim had hit the accused with a bamboo.”

According to the police, Mr. Sarjine and six of his friends surrounded Sheikh at Reay Road station around 11 p.m. on Tuesday and started beating him up. Mr. Sarjine was the one who stabbed him.

Mr. Karad said they used CCTV footage and took the help of informants to track the accused. “Mr. Kadam was the first to be arrested at his residence in Ghodapdev. On his interrogation, he revealed the names of others. Mr. Sarjine confessed to the crime.”

The police have charged the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.