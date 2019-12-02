7-day water cut from tomorrow

There will be a 10% water cut in the entire city from Tuesday to December 9 owing to repairs to a municipal pumping station. The curtailed water supply will also be at a low pressure.
Mumbai gets drinking water from seven lakes in Thane and Nashik districts, supplied through several pumping stations. A leakage in the pneumatic gate of one of the stations, located at Pise Panjrapur on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, needs repairs.
“The leakage has to be attended to. It is not major right now, but it is best to attend to it right away. The repairs themselves will not take very long, but bringing the entire water distribution back to normalcy will require those many days. That is why we are implementing a 10% water cut. People have been asked to store water as much as possible,” said an officer from the BMC’s hydraulic engineering department.
