69 villages in Maharashtra's Mahad vulnerable to landslides

19 August 2021 16:32 IST

At least 69 villages in Mahad of Maharashtra's Raigad district are vulnerable to landslides, an official from the tehsildar's office said on Thursday.

A circular has been issued to residents of these 69 villages in Mahad taluka, informing them about their susceptibility to landslides during monsoon, the official said. An earlier survey conducted by the revenue department had revealed that 49 villages were vulnerable. However, 20 more villages were added to the danger list after a recent survey, he said.

The weather department has issued a red alert, warning of heavy rains in the Konkan region for the next four days, and residents of these villages have been asked to shift to school buildings temporarily, the official said.

Maharashtra's Raigad district witnessed largescale destruction when heavy rains caused landslides in the region on July 21 and 22, in which 85 people were killed.