677 killed in 56,145 fire mishaps in Mumbai in 11 years: Eknath Shinde

Mumbai

05 March 2020 11:46 IST

Most of the 5,427 incidents last year occurred due to faulty power network

As many as 5,427 fire incidents, 17 of them serious, were reported in Mumbai in 2019, the highest compared to the annual figures recorded in the preceding two years, State Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde told the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Mr. Shinde also informed the Upper House that 56,145 fire incidents occurred in the city from 2008 to 2019, in which 677 people died. Most of the fire incidents last year occurred due to “faulty” power network on the affected premises, he said, replying to a question by Janardan Chandurkar (Congress).

“Last year reported the highest number of fire incidents: 5,427. Out of these, 17 cases were of serious nature,” Mr. Shinde said.

The Minister, however, did not provide the figures for 2017 and 2018, but said 2019 reported the highest number of fire incidents in Mumbai compared to the previous two years.

Notices served

Since most of the fire incidents were caused by ‘faulty electricity network’, power supplying companies have been served notices under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Mr. Shinde said.

Similar action has been taken against buildings where fire extinguishing systems were found to be poorly maintained, he added.