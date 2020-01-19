66-year-old raring to go after knee replacement

Barely four months after she underwent a complicated surgery, a 66-year-old woman is all set to run this year’s Mumbai Marathon.

Nalini Viseria (66), a resident of King’s Circle, had been a regular runner for three years when she started suffering from a bow-shaped deformity last year. In September, she underwent a knee replacement surgery for her condition.

“Due to my affected knees, I had to stop all physical activities. But, post surgery I feel renewed and have now worked towards completing the marathon. I was put on fast-track recovery protocol which allowed me to get back on my feet quickly,” Ms. Viseria said.

She was operated upon by Dr. Siddharth M. Shah, consultant orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon, at SL Raheja Hospital.

“Many people believe that there is lot of pain in post-operative period after such surgeries. Ms. Viseria is breaking this myth. I am very happy to see her take part in the marathon and hope to see her continuing her passion,” Dr. Shah said.

Ms. Viseria also said she had been previously participating in marathons across the nation and used to maintain a healthy life style. “However, last year I began experiencing severe pain in both my knees and that hampered my day-to-day activities,” she said.