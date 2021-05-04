65,934 more recoveries in Maharashtra

Pune

04 May 2021 23:43 IST

State records spike of 891 fatalities; Mumbai city reports just 2,554 new cases

Maharashtra’s recovery spree continued with 65,934 more patients being discharged against a surge of 51,880 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Though active cases dipped to 6,41,910, the State recorded a spike of 891 fatalities, pushing its total death toll to 71,742.

Of these, 397 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours, while 258 during the last week, a further 236 were from the period before the past one week, said the State Health Department.

The State’s total tally has reached 48,22,902, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 41,07,092, with the recovery rate going up to 85.16%. The fatality rate has dipped to 1.49%.

“Of 2,81,05,382 laboratory samples tested thus far, 48,22,902 (with the average case positivity rising to 17.16%) have returned positive, with over 2.41 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate,

Pune district reported over 7,500 new cases to take its tally to 8,72,617. As per State Health Department figures, 53 deaths were reported as the total death toll rose to 9,717. As per district authorities, however, the active case tally has dipped to 96,000, while the total death toll has reached 13,677 with as many as 131 deaths.

Mumbai city reported just 2,554 new cases to take its total case tally to 6,61,175, while the active cases have declined to 56,465, and 62 more fatalities took the city’s death toll to 13,434.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 4,700 cases as its total case tally reached 4,43,101, of whom 64,554 are active. A spike of 107 deaths pushed the death toll to 5,341.

Satara in western Maharashtra reported 14 deaths and 2,014 cases, taking its total death toll to 2,384 and case tally to 1,11,950, of whom 20,774 are active.

Solapur reported 42 deaths and more than 2,200 cases as its toll rose to 2,729 and cases reached 1,15,141, of whom 20,448 are active.

Ahmednagar reported 42 deaths and more than 3,600 cases, taking its total death toll to 2,137 and its total cases to 1,84,351, of whom 20,657 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported more than 3,400 new cases, taking its total tally to 3,28,172, of whom 45,605 are active, while 52 deaths pushed its total death toll to 3,226.