6,500 people walk for good health

More than 6,500 people participated in the second edition of ‘Skechers Performance Mumbai Walkathon’ on Sunday, organised by Skechers, the American performance and lifestyle footwear brand. The marathon, flagged off by Bollywood celebrity Taapsee Pannu at Inorbit Mall in Malad, contained the 8 km, 5 km and 3 km categories.

Last year, the inaugural edition had around 5,000 participants.

“Walking, for the longest time, has been the most underrated form of physical activity. And keeping in mind our busy lifestyles, we tend to prioritise our health the least. This is why we took up the challenge to spread awareness among people of all age groups of the benefits of walking,” said Rahul Vira, chief executive officer, Skechers India, said.

Through this initiative, the brand aims to bring the city together to promote fitness as a culture, he said. “Our focus is not only on professional athletes but beginners as well, and we aim to encourage more people to stay healthy and fit by walking every day,” he said.

Ms. Pannu said she appreciated the Skechers initiative to educate people about the importance of walking and incorporating the idea of staying fit in their day-to-day activities. “I love walking and exercising as my profession demands me to be fit and healthy all the time,” she said.

Choreographer Melvin Louis, singer Anushka Manchanda and celebrity influencers like Rohan Hingorani, Sanaya Pithawalla, Nagma Mirajkar, and Awez Darbar performed at the end of the walkathon.