65 deaths occurred in 13,000 fire incidents in Mumbai in last 3 years

Maharashtra Chief Minister gives a written response to a query by Congress legislator Bhai Jagtap on recent fire incidents in Mumbai

Published - July 03, 2024 03:45 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Till January this year, there have been 13,000 fire incidents in Mumbai in the last three years, which caused the death of 65 persons and injured 473, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File photo

Till January this year, there have been 13,000 fire incidents in Mumbai in the last three years, which caused the death of 65 persons and injured 473, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on July 3, 2024, informed the State Legislative Council that 13,000 incidents of fire occurred in Mumbai in the last three years, which claimed the lives of 65 persons.

He gave this information in a written response to a query by Congress legislator Bhai Jagtap.

"Till January this year, there have been 13,000 fire incidents in Mumbai in the last three years, which caused the death of 65 persons and injured 473. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has conducted fire safety audits of 1,270 buildings with the government finding deficiencies in 278 structures," Mr. Shinde said in his reply.

The BMC has submitted a report indicating that the deficiencies in 278 buildings that were identified in the earlier survey have since been addressed.

Mr. Shinde also stressed that it was mandatory to have fire evacuation lifts in building exceeding a height of 70 metres.

