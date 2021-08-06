602 bedridden vaccinated at home, BMC tells HC

Mumbai

06 August 2021 05:19 IST

‘Only a fitness certificate was left to be given to those vaccinated’

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that 4,715 bedridden persons had registered for the COVID-19 home vaccination programme and 602 had been vaccinated.

Senior advocate Anil Sakhare appearing for the BMC told a Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G.S. Kulkarni that only a fitness certificate was left to be given to those vaccinated.

He said the policy to vaccinate bedridden persons started on July 30 and a two-member team, which included a doctor and a nurse, had been visiting the homes of those who registered with an ambulance.

Advocate-General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni submitted a policy for ‘COVID-19 vaccination for the bedridden and immobile persons’ by the Maharashtra government. “A beginning has been made. Let it continue. There would be some teething problems here and there. It can be taken care of,” the court said.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by two city-based advocates — Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari — seeking door-to-door vaccination for those above the age of 75 years and wheelchair-bound.