60 out of 62 billboards on MHADA plots in Mumbai lack all mandated permissions

Sixty out of 62 billboards on Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) plots in Mumbai lack all mandatory clearances. Following the May 13 hoarding crash in Mumbai that killed 17 and injured 74, a review of the existing billboards in Mumbai revealed the anomaly.

“On Chief Minister’s orders, MHADA’s Vice President gave instructions to survey and remove unauthorised billboards. During the survey, it was observed that 60 unauthorised hoardings were put up on MHADA plots. These have the civic body’s permission, but lack No Objection Certificate (NOC) from MHADA,” MHADA’s Chief Public Relations Officer Vaishali Gadpale said.

The authority has sent a communication to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), bringing the issue to their notice. Additionally, notices have been issued to the advertising companies that own the hoardings, asking them to remove these structures.

On the other hand, MCGM has provided a window to advertising agencies to comply with the regulations and submit MHADA’s NOC within a specified duration. If not done, MHADA, along with the MCGM, will have them dismantled.

