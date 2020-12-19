6 years after being convicted for rape, 28-year-old man acquitted

Mumbai

19 December 2020 01:16 IST

HC says it will be unsafe to rely on six-year-old girl’s sole testimony

Six years after a 28-year-old man was convicted for sexually assaulting and raping a six-year-old girl, the Bombay High Court recently acquitted him, and said, “It will be unsafe to rely on her sole testimony as the possibility of tutoring cannot be ruled out.”

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and M.S. Karnik was hearing a criminal appeal filed by Ali Mohammed Shaikh, who is lodged at Amravati Central Prison. He was convicted by the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court in 2014 under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366A (procuration of minor girl), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 (penetrative sexual assault) and 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

At 11 p.m. on August 20, 2014, the victim along with her family was sleeping on a platform at Kandivali (West). At 6 a.m. the next day, the mother realised that the girl was not in her bed, and later found her lying down in a nearby lane with marks on her body of being brutally physically and sexually assaulted.

According to the victim’s mother, one person by name of Anand was eyeing the child. The police, however, nabbed Mr. Shaikh. After the call detail record and clothes of the accused were taken into custody, Mr. Shaikh was arrested. The prosecution examined 11 witnesses and a chargesheet was filed.

A medical examination revealed that the minor suffered forceful penetrative sexual assault, and the medical evidence on record disclosed the brutality of the assault. The doctor had said, “To say the least, the assault on the child is barbaric, inhuman and shocking.”

The trial court had relied upon the testimony given by the victim, and said, “The testimony revealed that the child knew the appellant (Mr. Shaikh) well as he used to meet her father and she further knew him as a friend of her father. In the next breath, she deposed that she did not see the appellant prior to the date on which the offence was committed on her.”

The HC Bench also took into consideration the forensic report of the semen detected on the frock of the victim, which said that it did not match with the male haplotypes of blood samples of the appellant.

Acquitting Mr. Shaikh, the HC said, “We find it unsafe to convict the accused only on the basis of the testimony of the victim without there being a further corroboration to her testimony showing the complicity of the accused. It is therefore not possible for us to uphold the conviction of the appellant rendered by the trial court.”