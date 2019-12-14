6-year-old alleges assault in school bathroom

Hundreds of parents gathered outside a Malad school on Friday after a six-year-old student alleged that she had been assaulted on the premises on Thursday.

According to the Malwani police, the victim complained to her parents of pain in her private parts after returning home from school on Thursday.

When her mother examined her and asked her if she had hurt herself, she said an unidentified man had sexually assaulted her in the school’s bathroom. Her shocked parents then approached the police, and an FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code, along with sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act.

“We have checked footage from CCTV cameras in the school, including the one covering the entrance to the bathroom, but no man is seen entering throughout the day on Thursday. We are still examining more footage and probing if anyone was seen lurking around the premises. We tried getting specific clues from the victim but she is too traumatised and keeps hiding behind her mother,” an officer with the Malwani police said.

Meanwhile, a large number of parents gathered outside the school on Friday morning, raising concerns about the safety of their children. The police rushed to the spot and assured them that swift and strict action would be taken in the case, and that patrolling would be stepped up around the school.