6 pilgrims from Iran undergo retest, found to be negative

Retest reports of six of the 44 pilgrims who returned from Iran last week have turned out to be negative for COVID-19.

All 44, comprising 24 women and 20 men, who completed eight days of quarantine in Mumbai on Friday, had already tested negative before being evacuated. Only six had shown symptoms, and hence were retested.

The pilgrims will return to their homes in Jammu and Kashmir after March 26, when their 14-day quarantine period ends.

The pilgrims, who were stranded in Iran, had arrived in Mumbai on March 13 and were shifted to a 120-bed quarantine facility set up by the Navy close to the airport on the Ghatkopar side.

“All the pilgrims underwent a test while they were still in Iran. Later, screening was done by Mumbai Airport Health Organisation at the isolation bay, and they were transferred directly from the aircraft to the Indian naval facility in Ghatkopar to follow the mandatory 14-day quarantine period. However, as six of them showed some symptoms of cough and cold, they were tested again,” officials said.

Naval spokesperson Commander Mehul Karnik said the quarantine centre is fully equipped and the functional facilities are helping inmates undertake the mandatory quarantine period under the supervision of skilled medical authorities. “Soldiers have volunteered to provide care and support to our countrymen returning from overseas. There are four such facilities in operation at the moment: at Manesar and Jaisalmer, run by the Army; in Mumbai, run by the Navy; and at Hindon, run by the Air Force,” Commander Karnik said.

These quarantine zones are working in synergy with the civilian authorities to ensure proper care to all evacuated citizens. The affected are also being provided with facilities to be in touch with their loved ones, while prophylactic measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the contagion.

Awareness campaigns are being undertaken to educate the people about COVID-19. The coordinated efforts of the Armed Forces with the local administration are bound to succeed in fighting the pandemic, he said.

In addition, more quarantine facilities are being readied and may be made operational within 48 to 72 hours, if needed. These facilities are at Jodhpur (Army), Kolkata (Army), Chennai (Army), Visakhapatnam (Navy), Kochi (Navy), Dundigal near Hyderabad (IAF), Bengaluru (IAF), Kanpur (IAF), Jaisalmer (IAF), Jorhat (IAF) and Gorakhpur (IAF).

The 44 in Mumbai are a part of the second batch of Indian pilgrims to return from Iran. All of them were part of a group of 120 Indians, 76 of whom returned to Delhi on March 15. The first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims were brought back on March 10.

Iran is one of the worst-affected countries and the government has been working to bring back Indian nationals stranded there. At the beginning of the month, there were over 6,000 Indians in various provinces of Iran. These included 1,100 pilgrims from Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.

All the Shia Muslim pilgrims were in Qom city. The shrines in Iran attract millions of Shia pilgrims every year. Besides the pilgrims, there are 300 students in different parts of Iran.