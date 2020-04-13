6 more staff at Sushrusha Hospital test positive

Sushrusha Hospital in Dadar, which was ordered shut earlier after two nurses tested positive, saw an increase in cases on Sunday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, two doctors and four more nurses have tested positive, bringing the total to eight.

“About 100 staff members from the hospital have been quarantined. They will be tested. The entire premises of the hospital will be disinfected thoroughly before it is made functional again,” Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, G North ward, said. The hospital was designated as a COVID-19 health centre for treating clinically moderate patients.

Besides this, Bhatia Hospital in south Mumbai saw an additional 11 staffers testing positive, bringing the total to 25.