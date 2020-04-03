6 more CISF men test positive for COVID-19 at Mumbai airport

Six more men of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), posted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3, taking the total number of infected personnel to 11.

A total of 147 personnel who shared the Panvel camp with these men have been isolated, and the entire Kalamboli camp has been sanitised. “The first CISF person to test positive has since recovered and his tests have come negative,” CISF spokesperson Hemendra Singh said. The 11 personnel were in a stable condition.

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said that after five CISF personnel were found to be positive on Wednesday, 147 of the remaining personnel at the Kalamboli camp were isolated at MGM Hospital.

“Of the 146 tested, six were found to be positive and the remaining negative, making a total of 11 CISF employees positive. Of the 11 positive, 10 are staff and one is a helper. It is suspected that they had contracted the virus during an air-lifting operation. Their routine included going to work from the Kalamboli camp to the Mumbai airport and back to the camp. Hence, we do not see any other possibility of contracting the virus. The CISF camp has been sealed and sanitised by us,” Mr. Deshmukh said.

Konkan Divisional Commissioner Shivaji Daund said the staff at MGM Hospital would continue to be quarantined there. “Two wings in the hospital have been dedicated to the CISF staff who have been quarantined there,” he said.