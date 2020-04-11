6 held in Dharavi for gathering to offer Good Friday prayers

The Dharavi police on Friday arrested six people for allegedly gathering to offer Good Friday prayers and violating the lockdown.

Police commissionerates in each city have issued independent orders forbidding the assembly of five or more people at a time to prevent infection. The city has been under prohibitory orders since the start of the lockdown and several people have been penalised for assembling for religious reasons as well. According to the Dharavi police, the six people gathered at Gandhi Nagar housing society to offer prayers. The police spotted them and dispersed the gathering.

“After preliminary inquiries, all six were arrested and charged with disobeying an order promulgated by a government servant under the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Epidemic Disease Act,” an officer with the Dharavi police said.

Released on bail

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok confirmed the arrests and said the six were released on bail. Meanwhile, the number of cases registered for violating the lockdown has touched 2,205, with 275 cases being registered on Thursday. The offences include unlawful assembly, illegal running of commercial establishments and attempted transport of people in large numbers in vehicles. Officers said 504 accused were booked, of which 324 were arrested and released on bail, and 141 were issued notices.