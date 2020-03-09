6 documentaries make a pitch for support

Six documentaries tackling issues of climate change, gender affirmative surgery, Huntington’s disease, right to die with dignity, child marriage and the hip hop movement in Dharavi, sought support from allies and partners at Good Pitch India 2020 in Mumbai.

Under various stages of production, the six documentaries were offered support ranging from funding and promotion to distribution. In NCPA’s Experimental Theatre, under blue lights, filmmakers and producers pitched their projects to a roomful of social entrepreneurs, activists, distributors, producers, angel investors, philanthropists, impact strategists and educators.

In Megha Bhaduri’s Piano Fingers, the young director examines her father’s death due to Huntington’s disease and the impact the neurogenerative disorder has on her family. “We want doctors and medical schools to screen the film and use it as a tool for ethical debate,” said the film’s impact producer Naomi Shah. After their pitch, the makers were offered legal assistance and help from support groups and NGOs at the event.

Sankhajit Biswas’ Metamorphosis chronicles the transition of transgender woman Sudeb, and highlights the vulnerability transpersons face before and after gender affirmative surgery. Among the several who pledged support for the documentary was Father Thomas Ninan, member of the National Council of Churches in India, who engages churches, theological colleges and other faith communities across India in the area of sexuality and gender.

Documenting the hip hop movement in slums, Smriti Mundhra and Jerry Henry’s documentary, Dharavi, follows two brothers who are persevering odds to sustain their love for the dance form. “We want to spread the message that creativity should not be only for the wealthy,” said Mr. Henry.

Priya Thuvassery’s Coral Woman spotlights a homemaker from Tamil Nadu, who, through her paintings, has been trying to draw attention to the devastating effects of climate change on marine life and the coastal communities. Among the several demands, the makers sought help to dub the film into Tamil in order to make it accessible to coastal communities.

Other documentaries included Ranu Ghosh’s Dare to Dream, which follows Ganeshi who was married off at the age of 14, and Sumira Roy’s Exit, which follows an elderly couple’s demand for right to die with dignity.

This was the third national edition of Good Pitch in India, which is a global forum for documentary filmmakers to garner support on social and environmental issues.