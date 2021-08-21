6 contestants to battle it out at BusinessLine Quiz tomorrow

Mumbai

21 August 2021 00:50 IST

The Mumbai regional round of the BusinessLine Quiz, Cerebration 2021, one of India’s premier corporate quiz championships, will be held at 4 p.m. on August 22. This time, the 18th edition of the quiz competition is being held in a virtual format.

The quiz is designed for corporate executives, business professionals, B-school students, and MBA aspirants. The preliminary round was held from August 4 to August 11 to shortlist top six contestants from each of the six cities — Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. More than 6,000 enthusiasts participated in it.

Advertising

Advertising

For the Mumbai regional round, the six participants — Shantanu Sharma, IIT Gandhinagar, Preetham Upadhya, SJMSOM, IIT Bombay, Sai Karthik TT, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Rajarshi Chanda, Capegimini, Yuthish Prabakar R, FinIQ Consulting, and Abhishek Kumar, PenguinCRM — will battle it out and only one of them will qualify for the grand finale on August 28.

Besides winning the most coveted intellectual title, the winners will take home prize money worth up to ₹1.5 lakh (first prize - ₹75,000, second prize - ₹50,000, third prize - ₹25,000).

Quiz enthusiasts can witness the Mumbai regional round by registering at https://bit.ly/BLQUIZ21 or scanning the QR code.

The title sponsor of event is Union Bank of India. The event is powered by CFA Institute and being held in association with ManageEngine & BSE IPE.