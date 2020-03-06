6 Bangladeshi immigrants held for cheating, forgery

Navi Mumbai

06 March 2020 01:45 IST

Visiting relatives lands them in trouble

A visit to their loved ones proved harmful for the wives relatives of two illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, who are in police custody for being in possession of Ya ba pills worth ₹4 lakh.

Rahman alias Jaani Bishwas (36) and Hilal Sabiuddin Matiur Rehman (26) were arrested on Monday for trying to sell the drug, which is a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, which they had smuggled from Bangladesh. The duo was remanded in police custody till March 9.

When Mr. Bishwas’s wife, Payal Mokalesur Rehman (25), and Mr. Rehman’s wife, Lima Sarfuddin alias Hilal Khan (35), went to meet the two at Vashi police station with some other friends and relatives on Wednesday, the police interrogated them.

“They revealed that they had entered India via illegal means, yet they all possessed documents such as Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and voter IDs. They obtained the same via forgery and cheating,” police inspector Ravindra Daundkar said. He said the officers then booked all six visitors under sections of cheating and forgery of the Indian Penal Code, Passport (entry into India) Rules, 1950, and Foreigners Act, 1946.

Apart from Ms. Rehman and Ms. Khan, those arrested include Mr. Rehman’s friend Shipaan Mukhtayar Shaikh (28) and his wife, Jasmin Sardar (26). Mr. Rehman’s relative Jasimulla Maqbulmulla (30) and his wife, Aasiya Begum Jasimulla (25) were also held.

The accused belong to Narail, Jaisar and Saatkhira districts in Bangladesh.