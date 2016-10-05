5bm_City Gallery_pg5

The Sahachari Foundation is back with their pre-Diwali shopping extravaganza. Check out a range of designers from across India, entrepreneurs, NGOs and shoppers, all under one roof. The merchandise includes an eclectic mix of fashion wear, couture accessories, jewellery, home and lifestyle products, silverware, and children’s wear, specially designed for the festival and wedding seasons. Some of the designers being exhibited are Seema Khan, Khara Khapas and Abu Sandeep. The event is on till Thursday.

Time: 12.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

Venue: The Dome, NSCI, Worli

Website: sahacharifoundation.org