58,805 more recoveries in Maharashtra

Pune

12 May 2021 23:19 IST

Surge of 816 deaths, 46,781 cases in State; Mumbai reports spike of 2,104 cases

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 58,805 recoveries as opposed to 46,781 new COVID-19 cases as its active cases dipped below the 5.50 lakh mark to reach 5,46,129.

However, a surge of 816 deaths, of which 387 occurred over the last 48 hours, pushed its total toll to 78,007. As per the State Health Department, 193 of them occurred during the last week and the remaining 236 from an earlier period.

While the total cases have reached 52,26,710, cumulative recoveries have risen to 46,00,196, with the recovery rate rising to 88.01%. “Of 3,01,00,958 laboratory samples tested so far, 52,26,710 (with the average case positivity rising incrementally to 17.36%) have returned positive, with over 2.52 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. The State’s case fatality rate has incrementally declined to 1.49%.

Despite Central authorities lauding Pune’s ostensible dip in cases, the district continued to report surges, adding more than 9,500 new cases to take its case tally to 9,48,010. As per State Health Department figures, 74 deaths were reported as the toll rose to 10,176. However, district authorities said the active case tally had dipped to 90,000, while the total death toll crossed 14,700.

Mumbai reported 2,104 new cases to take its tally to 6,81,233. Active cases have declined to 36,595, while 66 fatalities pushed the city’s death toll to 13,972.

Nagpur district reported more than 2,500 new cases as its total case tally reached 4,71,803, of whom 49,345 are active, while 54 deaths pushed the toll to 5,768.

Solapur reported 35 deaths and more than 1,400 cases as its total death toll rose to 3,062 and the total cases reached 1,31,749, of whom 21,455 are active.

Ahmednagar reported 32 deaths and nearly 2,600 cases taking its total death toll to 2,371 and its total cases to 2,12,332, of whom 26,256 are active.

Kolhapur in western Maharashtra reported more than 1,800 new cases and 29 deaths, taking its total cases to 84,473, of whom 18,863 are active while its toll has risen to 2,040.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported more than 2,400 new cases, taking its total tally to 3,57,783, of whom 26,256 are active, while 78 deaths pushed its total death toll to 3,887.