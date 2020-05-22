58 fresh cases in Navi Mumbai; tally now 1,422

Navi Mumbai reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 1,422.

Fourteen cases were recorded in Nerul, 13 in Koparkhairane, nine in Airoli, five each in Ghansoli and Turbhe, and four each in Vashi, Belapur and Digha. The new cases include a two-year-old girl from Shiravane in Nerul and a 14-day-old girl from Indira Nagar in Turbhe.

The number of new cases started rising rapidly after Navi Mumbai recorded 64 new cases on May 14. However, the numbers began to fall on May 17, when 62 new cases were reported. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “The graph is dipping. Rumours that the NMMC is ill prepared and lacks enough beds are false. We have made arrangements at hospitals keeping future need in mind.”

Only 20% beds are occupied in COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres, while 60% beds are occupied at COVID-19 Health Centres. Mr Misal said the NMMC has enough ambulances and is planning to buy three more. Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport’s mini buses have also been converted into ambulances. For fogging and sanitation work, NMMC has bought new machines and are also using vehicles of the fire brigades. CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi has 1,182 beds, of which 500 have oxygen support. The recovery rate within NMMC limits is now 548, of which 16 recovered on Thursday.

New rules

The NMMC issued new guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown, which will come into effect on Friday. Standalone shops undertaking repairs and selling handware, electrical goods, and tyres that are located outside containment zones will be now allowed to open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mr. Misal said, “Since Navi Mumbai is still a red zone, we cannot provide much relief. The monsoon is approaching and we understand that people need repair and maintenance services. Every resident has to follow the new guidelines so that we won’t have to endure a prolonged lockdown.”

Meanwhile, 13 new cases were reported under the Panvel Municipal Corporation limits, taking its tally to 318. Four cases each were reported from Kamothe and Kharghar, three in Kalamboli and two at New Panvel. The cases include two staff nurses from Shatabdi Hospital and a supervisor from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Two deaths were also recorded, one each from Kamothe and Kalamboli, taking the death toll to 14. With 16 patients being discharged, the tally of recoveries is now 167. Panvel Rural reported 16 new cases, pushing its tally to 262. So far, 89 people have recovered and three have died of COVID-19 in Panvel Rural limits.