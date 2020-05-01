57 booked for trying to cycle home to U.P., Bihar

The Turbhe MIDC police have booked 57 migrant labourers who were cycling from Navi Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Wednesday.

The daily wage labourers, who live in various parts of Navi Mumbai, were caught between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on the Indira Nagar-Mahape road.

“They live in poor conditions and had no means to get food. We counselled them about the dangers of travelling at present,” senior police inspector Sachin Rane said. The police have provided them with dry rations for 15 days, and told them to get in touch when they needed more. The workers are back at their residences in Navi Mumbai.

The police have also booked owners of three shops from where the workers bought the bicycles, for violating the lockdown.

Twenty-eight migrants were from Ganapati Pada in Turbhe, 16 from Shirvane in Nerul, and 13 from Kunde Vahal in Ulwe. While 44 of them were headed to Rohtas in Bihar, 13 were going to Banda in U.P..

All the labourers are in the age group of 19 to 27. Their parents had sent them money to buy the bicylces, which they purchased from Jui Nagar, Juhugaon,Vashi and Kalamboli. The cycles have been seized.