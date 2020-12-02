5,600 new cases, over 5,000 recoveries in Maharashtra

Mumbai reports 877 fresh cases, 20 more deaths; spike of nearly 900 cases in Pune

The see-sawing in COVID-19 cases and recoveries continued with Maharashtra’s case surge narrowly outweighing the number of patients discharged on Wednesday, with 5,600 fresh cases being recorded as opposed to 5,027 recoveries.

The total case tally now stands at 18,32,176, with the number of active cases reaching 88,537. The tally of recoveries has touched 16,95,208, with the State’s recovery rate at 92.52%. As many as 111 deaths were reported, taking the State’s total death toll to 47,357.

“Of a total of 1,09,89,496 laboratory samples tested thus far, 18,32,176 (case positivity rate of 16.67%) have returned positive, with nearly 75,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate now stands at 2.59%.

Pune district reported nearly 900 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,54,905, while 15 deaths saw its death toll reach 7,494. As per district administration figures, the active case tally has risen above 11,500, while its recovery rate has dipped to 94.23%.

Mumbai city reported 877 new cases to take its total case load to 2,82,818, of which 14,912 are active. Twenty fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 10,913. Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 450 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,14,730, of which 4,021 are currently active. Thirteen more deaths took the death toll to 3,003.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported no deaths as its cumulative death toll remained constant at 1,678. As many as 162 fresh cases saw the tally rise to 52,729, of which 2,171 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 64 cases and three deaths as the district’s tally reached 48,739, of which just 489 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,714.

Kolhapur reported 50 cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 48,576. Its active case tally stands at 289 and the total death toll remains constant at 1,645.

Over 500 cases in Nashik

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 500 cases and 10 deaths as its total case tally reached 105,894, of which 2,090 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,730. Neighbouring Jalgaon district reported a little over 40 cases and a single death as its total case tally reached 55,121, of which only 1,158 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,415.

A total of 5,47,791 people across the State are in home quarantine and 6,073 are in institutional quarantine facilities, Dr. Awate said.