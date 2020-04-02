56-year-old dies of corona in Mumbai’s Dharavi

A 56 year-old man from Dharavi, the first confirmed COVID-19 patient from Asia’s largest slum, died at Sion Hospital on Wednesday evening. His immediate contacts are being tested and the SRA building where he lived, which has 300 flats and 90 shops, was sealed on Wednesday.

Mumbai has already reported several positive cases from slums and chawls. The garment shop owner from Baliga Nagar in Dharavi developed symptoms on March 23 and went to a local doctor. He went to Sion Hospital on March 26 and was admitted on March 29. He was reported positive only on Wednesday, a week after he developed symptoms. He has no history of foreign travel.

His family members are in home quarantine and will be tested for the virus. All vulnerable residents of the area too will be tested. The BMC also disinfected the area on Wednesday.

“The patient has no travel history. However, he has been regularly going to a masjid in the area. We are now in the process of tracing all those contacts,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward. “We have entirely sealed Baliga Nagar for now. We will ensure that the residents get food supply,” he said.