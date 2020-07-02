5,537 new cases in State; tally crosses 1.80 lakh mark

Pune

02 July 2020 00:15 IST

Maharashtra records highest single-day surge yet; death toll crosses 8,000 with 198 more fatalities

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 5,537 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day surge yet, pushing the State’s tally to 1,80,298.

This is the fifth time in less than a week that the State has recorded a daily spike of over 5,000 cases. Of the total cases, 79,075 are active ones.

The State also recorded 198 more deaths, taking its toll to 8,053. Of these, 69 were reported in the last 48 hours, while the remaining 129 were from an earlier period, State Health Department officials said.

With 1,487 new cases, Mumbai’s tally has touched 79,145, of which 29,715 are active. The city also recorded six more deaths, pushing its toll to 4,631.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, “A total of 2,243 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the State’s tally of recoveries to 93,154. The State’s recovery rate stands at 51.67%, while its case fatality rate is 4.47%.”

Pune’s case load soared to 23,317 on Wednesday, with the district reporting a spike of 888 cases, its second-highest single-day spike so far. The district also recorded 28 more fatalities, taking its death toll to 783. Of the total cases, 10,989 are active, while 11,545 patients have been discharged so far. Aurangabad district in Marathwada reported its highest single-day surge of 323 cases, taking the district’s total tally to 5,651. Of them, 2,935 cases are active cases. Thane district reported another massive spike of 656 cases, taking its total cases to 15,301. No new deaths were recorded, keeping its toll at 71.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the infection curve continued to rise, with civic bodies recording a staggering number of positive cases. The Thane Municipal Corporation reported 407 new cases, pushing its case load to 10,329. It also recorded 22 deaths, taking its toll to 361.

The spike in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation continued unabated, with 467 new cases bringing its cumulative tally to 7,970. Five more deaths took its toll to 94. Mira-Bhayandar reported 147 new cases, taking its tally to 3,739, while 29 more fatalities raised its death toll to 158.

Navi Mumbai recorded 242 new cases, taking its total to 8,114, while Vasai-Virar reported 185 new cases, pushing its tally to 4,914.

“Till date, of a total of 9,92,723 laboratory samples, 1,80,298 (18.16 %) have tested positive. Nearly 26,000 samples were tested across the State on Wednesday,” Dr. Awate said.

He said 6,08,660 people across the State are in home quarantine and 38,396 are in institutional quarantine.