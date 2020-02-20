552-year-old Haji Ali Dargah listed in World Book of Records

Mumbai’s Haji Ali Dargah has been listed in the World Book of Records as one of the most visited shrines. The 552-year-old dargah which boasts of Indo-Islamic architecture is not only a popular religious site but also a tourist attraction.

The certificate was handed over to dargah chairman and seniormost managing trustee Abdul Sattar Merchant last week by the official team of the World Book of Records.

“As managing trustees, we have been striving for the best for the dargah. It is a unique place where people from different castes and creed visit everyday in large numbers,” said trustee Suhail Khandwani adding that the dargah has a daily footfall of 50,000 people. “On Thursday, Friday and Sunday, the visitors go up to one lakh,” he said.

Located on an islet, the unique marble structure houses the tomb of the saint Pir Haji Ali Shah Bukhari and a masjid. The dargah can be reached through a pathway, that can be accessed only during low tide. It is under restoration and the cost of the project is pegged at ₹40 crore.

Vice-president of the World Book Records-India Usman Khan said the dargah is unique in many ways. “Not only it is located on a small island but also brings together people from all religions,”he said adding that the committee had applied to them. “We have a team that conducts ground work to see if the application is well deserving. After our selection, we send it for final approval to the World Book of Records-London which issues the certificate,” said Mr. Khan.

The World Book of Records has many such listings. For example, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Vadodara and Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain have been listed among the most visited temples and Nepal’s Pashupatinath Temple for being the oldest temple with mythological significance among others.