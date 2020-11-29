5,500 new cases in Maharashtra; active cases cross 90,000 mark

4,362 more recoveries, 85 deaths in State; Mumbai reports 940 fresh cases

Maharashtra reported 5,544 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday as opposed to only 4,362 recoveries. The total case tally now stands at 18,20,059, with the number of active cases crossing the 90,000 mark to reach 90,997.

The cumulative recoveries have reached 16,80,926, with the State’s recovery rate decreasing to 92.36%. As many as 85 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 47,071.

“Of a total of 1,08,04,422 laboratory samples tested thus far, 18,20,059 (case positivity rate of 16.85%) have returned positive with over 82,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate stands at 2.59%.

800 new cases in Pune

Pune district reported over 800 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,52,565, while 25 deaths saw its total death toll reach 7,443. As per the district administration, the active cases have risen to 11,397, while its recovery rate has dipped to 94.31%.

Mumbai city, too, reported 940 new cases to take its total case tally to 2,82,821, of which 15,610 are active. With 18 more fatalities, the city’s death toll has risen to 10,865.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 400 new cases, taking the district’s case tally to 1,13,644, of which 4,132 are currently active. Six deaths took the total death toll to 2,980.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported four deaths to take its cumulative death toll to 1,666. As many as 151 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 52,421, of which 2,370 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 42 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 48,614, of which just 985 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,710.

Kolhapur reported just 16 cases and two deaths as its case tally reached 48,489. Its active case tally stands at 260. The total death toll remains constant at 1,645.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported 380 cases and one death as its total case tally reached 104,694, of which 1,907 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,709. Neighbouring Jalgaon reported over 60 cases and two deaths as its case load reached 54,015, of which only 1,231 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,400.

Dr. Awate informed that currently a total of 5,26,555 people across the State are in home quarantine and 6,814 are in institutional quarantine facilities.