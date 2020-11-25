5,439 new cases, 4,086 more recoveries in Maharashtra

Mumbai

25 November 2020 00:05 IST

Active cases stand at 83,221 in State; Mumbai reports 939 fresh cases, 19 deaths

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 5,439 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its total case tally to 17,89,800, the State Health Department said. The State also recorded 30 more fatalities, pushing its overall death toll to 46,683. A total of 4,086 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recoveries to 16,58,879. The number of active patients now stands at 83,221.

Mumbai reported 939 new cases, taking its case load to 2,77,453, while death toll rose to 10,708, with 19 more people succumbing to the infection. With the addition of two fresh cases on Tuesday, the tally of infections in Dharavi has reached 3,656, a civic official said.

The day before, Dharavi had reported eight cases. Of the total number of cases reported in the slum colony, 3,331 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the official said. Dharavi now has 14 active cases.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 1,792 new cases, raising the total tally to 6,20,817. A total of 18,538 people have died so far in the region, a State Health Department official said. The tally in Pune division stood at 4,47,895 and deaths at 10,526.

Nashik division’s case tally stood at 2,40,570 and death toll at 4,471. Kolhapur division has reported 1,12,586 cases and 3,900 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division’s case tally stood at 73,927 and toll at 2,244. Latur division has reported 73,927 cases and 2,244 fatalities. Akola division has 57,144 cases and 1,332 deaths. Nagpur division has 1,68,310 infections and 3,832 fatalities. The State has so far conducted 1,03,66,579 tests.