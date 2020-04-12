54-year-old from Belapur village dies

A 54-year-old man from Belapur village, who died on Friday due to pneumonia and asthma, has now tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Containment zone

He was undergoing treatment at DY Patil Hospital and later shifted to General Hospital, Vashi. Belapur village has been declared a containment zone.

Another 37-year-old man from Sector 8, Nerul, who was a staff at Bhatia Hospital in Mumbai, has tested positive and is undergoing treatment at the same hospital. With the addition of these two, the total number of positive cases under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has gone up to 35, while 203 people tested negative and reports of 64 others are awaited.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old woman from Kamothe who worked with Bhabha Hospital as a nurse, tested positive on Saturday.

‘No spread’

“She was in the hospital itself and had not come to Panvel any time in recent past. Hence, there are no chances of anyone else in Kamothe contracting the virus from her,” Jamir Lengarekar, deputy commissioner, Panvel Municipal Corporation, said.