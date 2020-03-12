51 people have died in Mahul in four years, minister tells House

Fifty-one people in Mahul have died in the last four years, and not a single death is related to pollution, Urban Development Department Minister Eknath Shinde said in the Council on Wednesday. A decision to move the people out of Mahul will be taken after the Supreme Court judgement.

Nationalist Congress Party legislator Hemant Takle raised a query during Question Hour demanding to know whether any more project affected persons (PAPs) had been shifted to Mahul despite a High Court order prohibiting it, and the status of the existing PAPs who wanted to be relocated.

Responding to this, Mr. Shinde, in a written reply, said, “No one has been moved to the PAP Colony in Mahul following the HC order. Between January 2013 and January 2020, 51 people have died in the PAP Colony, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has informed us there is no indication that these deaths occurred due to pollution. In Mahul, complaints of respiratory illnesses have come down from 20% to 6% and complaints of breathlessness from 30% to 12.5%”

Mr. Shinde said the matter of moving existing families out of Mahul is in the SC, and the government is awaiting the hearing on March 16, following which a decision will be taken. Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar said, “If there is no stay on the HC order by the SC, the State is then bound to implement the HC order.”

Around 5,500 PAP families, who were dumped in Mahul, have been fighting a long battle to be shifted out. Recently, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray distributed keys to around 300 PAPs for alternative houses, which was the first victory.