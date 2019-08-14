Mumbai

51 hurt as speeding MSRTC bus lands in paddy field

Driver loses control of vehicle after it hits speed breaker in village in Palghar district

Fifty-one passengers were injured when a speeding bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) hit a speed breaker, veered off the road and landed in a paddy field in Jambulpada village of Palghar district at 6.45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The police said most of the 64 passengers in the bus, which was headed to Wada from Pivili village, were students of Swami Vivekananda College in Wada. Anil Gonjare, assistant sub-inspector from the Wada police, said, “The passengers, driver and conductor were rushed to Wada Rural Hospital. Two passengers sustained fractures, the rest escaped with minor injuries.”

Booked for rash driving

The driver, who was identified as Vinayak Jadhav, was booked for rash driving and causing hurt by an act endangering the safety of others under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. Mr. Gonjare said preliminary investigation showed that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

Dr. Pradeep Jadhav from Wada Rural Hospital said 51 passengers were brought to the hospital and five of them had sustained major injuries. Dr. Jadhav said Rohit Patil (18) sustained cervical injuries, Shailesh Ghatal (17) had a major knee injury, Jatin Gimbhal (17) had nasal bleeding and they would be kept under observation for the next 24 hours.

Dr. Jadhav said, “Two passengers, who suffered fractures, were shifted to Thane Civil Hospital. Of the total patients, 49 were students. Except for three of them, the rest were discharged after being administered first aid.”

Abhijit Bhosale, MSRTC’s public relations officer, said the injured could apply for compensation. “The driver will be suspended for 10 days and an inquiry will be conducted against him,” he said.

