₹50,000 fine imposed on Anil Deshmukh for seeking adjournment

Mumbai

22 December 2021 03:04 IST

Earlier, judicial commission imposed ₹15,000 cost on him for making a similar request

A judicial commission set up to probe corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh, former Home Minister of Maharashtra, imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on him on Tuesday for seeking an adjournment.

The one-member commission headed by retired Justice K.U. Chandiwal imposed a fine on Mr. Deshmukh after a lawyer from his team sought an adjournment. Earlier this month also, the commission had imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on Mr. Deshmukh for seeking an adjournment.

The commission is tasked with inquiry into corruption allegations against Mr. Deshmukh made by former police commissioner of Mumbai, Param Bir Singh. Mr. Deshmukh is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail in a money laundering case against him.

Meanwhile, the cross examination of dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze by Mr. Deshmukh’s counsel Girish Kulkarni will continue on Wednesday. Mr. Vaze, who was arrested in the Antilia explosives case, had been lodged in the Taloja Central Jail. He had told the Commission earlier that he does not remember Mr. Deshmukh telling him to collect money from bars and restaurant owners.

The case goes back to April 5, 2021 when the Bombay High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a preliminary inquiry against Mr. Deshmukh. On April 21, Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a FIR against Mr. Deshmukh under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

As per ED’s probe, 11 companies were directly controlled by family members of Mr. Deshmukh and another 13 companies are in the names of close associates of Deshmukh family. Bank account statements show that money is flowing from companies indirectly controlled by Mr. Deshmukh’s family members to companies directly controlled by his family members.