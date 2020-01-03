50-year-old held with 14 kg cannabis

The Andheri police on Wednesday arrested a 50-year-old woman after she was allegedly found to be in possession of 14 kg cannabis.

According to the police, Usha Kanjarbhat (50) was spotted by a police team on a routine patrolling round in Teli Galli in Andheri around 5 p.m. Officers said she attracted suspicion as she tried to slip away as soon as she spotted the police.

Senior inspector Vijay Belge said, “The accused was carrying a gunny bag and due to her behaviour, our team initially suspected that she was carrying stolen goods in it. When we intercepted her and searched the sack, we found the drugs in it.” Ms. Kanjarbhat was then taken to Andheri police station along with the seized drugs and arrested after preliminary questioning. Officers said the current value of the seized cannabis in the illegal drug trade market is around ₹3.5 lakh.

The police are interrogating Ms. Kanjarbhat to find out the source and the intended recipient of the drugs. Based on their quantity, it is suspected that Ms. Kanjarbhat was delivering a wholesale consignment obtained from a bigger supplier to be dispersed among street-level peddlers.

“Women are frequently used as mules to smuggle drugs, since they tend to attract less attention than men. Drug runners also like to use these women only one or two times before changing their mules, as it further helps evade the authorities. The mules are typically chosen from weaker economic backgrounds as they are willing to take the risk, if the payout is good. Based on her overall demeanour, we suspect that this was Ms Kanjarbhat’s first, or at the most second time running drugs, which is why she reacted so visibly,” an officer with the Andheri police said.

The police have so far not found any past cases registered against Ms. Kanjarbhat in their jurisdiction, but are checking with other police stations in the city.

Ms. Kanjarbhat has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. After being produced at the metropolitan magistrate’s court, she was remanded in police custody till Saturday, officers said.