50% of Maharashtra’s renewable energy potential still untapped: State Economic Survey

State ranks fourth in country in terms of installed capacity

Though Maharashtra ranks fourth in the country in terms of installed capacity of renewable energy, the State Economic Survey 2020-21 showed it had failed to tap even 50% of its potential capacity.

According to the report, Maharashtra has a potential capacity of 21,250 MW and as on November 30, 2020, the installed capacity was 9,817 MW.

The report said, “The GoM has adopted the policy of achieving the target of renewable purchase obligation up to 15% in line with GoI. Accordingly, policies have been announced for grid connected electricity generation through renewable energy sources. The State ranks fourth in India after Karnataka (15,315 MW), Tamil Nadu (14,827 MW) and Gujarat (11,826 MW) in terms of installed capacity of renewable energy.”

Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA), the designated agency to coordinate, regulate and enforce the provisions of the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, is actively engaged in promotion of renewable energy and implementation of energy conservation programmes.

Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) is the obligation mandated by MERC under the regulations to purchase a minimum percentage of renewable energy out of the total consumption by the obligated entity (the distribution licensees, grid connected captive generating plants and open access consumers).

“Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) is a market-based instrument to promote renewable energy and to address the mismatch between available renewable energy sources and the requirement of the obligated entities to meet their RPO.

MEDA is the state agency for RPO, its compliance and the implementation of REC framework. As per RPO-REC Regulation-2016 of MERC, the obligated entity has to purchase a minimum level of renewable energy (3.5% for solar and 11.5% for other renewable energy up to 2019-20) of the total conventional consumption,” the report said.