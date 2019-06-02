50 in hospital after drinking water from well in Pen village

As many as 50 people from Kamarli village in Pen in Raigad district were admitted to hospital on Saturday after consuming water from the village well.

The villagers complained of vomiting and diarrhoea on Friday night, and were taken to the Pen sub-district hospital and primary health care centre in the village in the early hours of Saturday.

The villagers, most of whom were asleep, started feeling uneasy after 9 p.m. on Friday. The first batch of residents who went to the sub-district hospital in Pen were Suresh Dharma Waghmare (30), Sandeep Yashwant Pawar (18), Madhuri Suresh Waghmare (18), Jaya Dilip Mane (30), Pramod Haribhau Patil (32), Chandrakant Vithal Temghare (40), Taramati Kanu Patil (70), Meena Kishore Patil (23), Janvi Subhash Patil (19), Manisha Raghunath Lende (45), Minakshi Manihar Lakhimale (21), Sudha Sudam Patil (40), Kavita Manohar Lakhimale (20) and Sejal Suresh Musale (21).

Medical teams visit spot

“We started receiving patients with gastric trouble from 3 a.m. on Saturday. Prima facie, it seems the water they consumed was contaminated. After learning about the incident, medical teams from district health centres visited the village to check on people and spread awareness about the contamination. The teams told the villagers not to drink the well water,” district health officer Dr. Sachin Desai said.

Dr. Desai said a preliminary inquiry found that the water to the well is supplied from Hetwane dam. “The pipeline from the dam to the well passes through a nullah. The part of the pipeline that passes through the nullah has got a leak, causing water from the nullah to contaminate the pipeline. The villagers use the water from the well directly for drinking, which caused the health problems,” Dr. Desai said.

Of the 50 people who reported sick, 15 are still under treatment while the rest were discharged after a few hours. “Patients with severe diarrhoea remain admitted, while the others were discharged after giving them saline, ORS powder and antibiotics,” Dr. M.C. Kholvadikar from the sub-district hospital, Pen, said.