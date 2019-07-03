50 houses come under rubble in Ambedkar Nagar, Pimpripada

The wall collapse at Pimpripada in Malad caused two accidents.

Around 11.30 p.m. on Monday, a 100-150 metre patch of the compound wall of Malad water reservoir caved in in Ambedkar Nagar. Water along with debris gushed out with tremendous force and swept away at least 20 houses made of bamboo and tarpaulin. The wall is about 18-20 feet tall. Locals started rescuing those trapped under the rubble, but heavy rain throughout the night hampered their effort.

“Over 50-60 houses have been affected while more than 50 residents are injured. We are trying to rescue everyone and ensuring treatment to the injured,” Uday Rajshirke, senior police inspector, Kurar police station, said.

According to residents, bodies of victims were found in different places down the hill or floating in the nearby nullah.

Kalpesh Dodekar, one of the locals, said, “I pulled out six to seven people from under the debris. I suffered cuts on my hands and injuries on my leg. We sent them to the hospital in whatever mode of transport was available. There is no sign of houses here.”

Kishandas said, “My friend Sarvan and I, along with others, had gone to help. During the rescue operation, Sarvan touched some wire and died of electrocution.”

Amid tears, M. Saraswati, another local, said, “God should not give such a fate to anyone. Some families have been wiped out entirely. Of the injured, who were rescued last night, we don’t know how many survived.”

Vimal Khedekar said the wall was constructed as the old one was shorter. Some claimed the force of water was so much that it had been gushing in from above the wall before it fell. All that remained at the site now is larger belongings like washing machine and cupboards.

An hour later, in Pimpripada, which is about half a km away, a large portion of the same wall, measuring less than 100 metre, fell on the 10-odd houses.

“When our vehicles reached the spot, residents stopped them and made them ferry the injured to hospital first. The mob was very aggressive. We then had to send other engines. Besides, the vehicles had to be stationed far away from the site as there was no access and equipment had to be carried manually,” Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade, said. Ranjit Dingankar, a local, said, “I rescued five to seven people. It was dark and raining very heavily. We were able to save only those whose houses were partially collapsed. Those houses crushed by the wall were beyond our reach.”

According to residents, the incident occurred around 12.30 a.m., but the fire brigade arrived only at 3 a.m.. Vishal Mairale, another resident, said, “Injured were sent to hospital in autorickshaws and even two-wheelers. There were only five to six policemen on the site. We got tired of calling the fire brigade. The NDRF came only in the morning.”

Two ambulances reached the spot around 1 a.m.. Locals also claimed the wall had not developed cracks and they had also not received any notices.

“My relative screamed as her shanty collapsed. On hearing that, I came out thinking a tree had fallen. I immediately sent my children out. But my brother-in-law Datta Jadhav died. His wife has been sick for a long time and his children are small. My husband and son suffered injuries. We have been living here for 23 years,” Chandrakala Jadhav, a resident, said.