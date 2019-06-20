5 police teams set up to probe IED-like device

The Navi Mumbai police have formed five teams comprising 75 personnel to investigate the case where an IED-like device was found in a handcart outside Sudhagad school in Kalamboli on Monday.

“The main investigating officer would be Satish Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Kalamboli police station,” Tushar Doshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, said. While one team will look into technical analysis, another will work with informers, another will monitor CCTV footages, and one team will work on dump data. Meanwhile, the ATS will conduct a parallel investigation.

The police had found CCTV footage of a man pushing the handcart with the petrol can and thermocol box, which had an IED-like device. The man had put a hanky on his head and a cap due to which the face is not clear.

After not finding any conclusive results of tests conducted on the device, the police destroyed it by a blast in an open ground at Khidukpada in Kalamboli on Tuesday. The residues have been sent for a forensic test. “We have found some clues in form of technical information. We have not yet detained anyone,” Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said.