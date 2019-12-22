5-month-old kidnapped, rescued within a day

A five-month-old boy, who was kidnapped from Bhayandar earlier this month, was rescued within 24 hours of the complaint being registered. The Thane Rural Police have arrested a man and his wife for the offence.

According to the Navghar police, Kusum Yadav (30) approached them on December 17 and registered a complaint saying her son Abhay had been kidnapped.

“Ms. Yadav had come with her husband Rohit, daughter Kajal and Abhay to Palghar in search of work from their native place in Uttar Pradesh. When Mr. Yadav went back to UP earlier this month, she started looking for jobs as a daily wager and got some work at a construction site in Bhayandar. She befriended the accused, Sunil and Sangita Rajbhar, who invited her to stay with them till she could afford her own accommodation,” an officer with the Navghar police said.

On December 17, when Ms. Yadav came home from work, she could not see the Rajbhars or Abhay anywhere. After searching for them for a while, she approached the police.

“We began by finding out where they had worked in the past and after making inquiries with five to six former associates, traced Mr. Rajbhar to Umroli in the Palghar district. We picked him up for inquiries and even as we were taking him to the police station, he received a call on his mobile phone. On checking its location from the service provider, we found that the call was from Nanded. Mr Rajbhar said his wife hailed from there, and we sent a team,” the officer said.

Ms. Rajbhar was taken into custody from Kinwat district in Nanded, and Abhay was rescued from her parents house. She was brought to Navghar and the couple arrested on December 18.

“Inquiries so far indicate that Ms. Rajbhar wanted a child, but due to a previous surgery she could not have one. She decided to kidnap Abhay. In the month that Ms. Yadav was staying with them, she got attached to Abhay,” senior police inspector Prakash Birajdar, Navghar police station said.

Both have been charged with kidnapping under the Indian Penal Code and remanded in police custody.