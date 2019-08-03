₹5 lakh aid for kin of Malad wall collapse victims

The standing committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday passed a proposal to give a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of those who died in the Malad wall collapse. The injured will receive ₹50,000.

The collapse of the Malad Hill reservoir wall led to the death of 30 people and injured 68 others. Soon after the incident, the Chief Minister had declared a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

The BMC had announced an equal amount in compensation as the wall belonged to it. It had also announced ₹50,000 to the injured. While people received aid from State government, there was no sign of aid from the BMC. After a month, the civic standing committee passed the proposal to give the compensation.

“It is correct for BMC to give compensation to them. Similarly, it should compensate every victim who has died in incidents such as collapses and pothole-related accidents,” said Ravi Raja, leader of the Opposition. Mr. Raja also said some of those injured in Malad will need long-term treatment and the BMC should bear full responsibility for it.

Shiv Sena leader Vishakha Raut demanded that the BMC create a separate fund on the lines of the CM Relief Fund. BJP corporator Abhijit Samant said, “What about those who are not injured but who lost houses in the accident? They need permanent rehabilitation.”

The members unanimously demanded a policy to compensate all victims who are dead or injured due to incidents such as tree fall, missing manhole covers, pothole mishaps and so on.