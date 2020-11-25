5 held for pilfering diesel from HPCL pipeline

Petrol pump manager among accused

The Sanpada police have arrested five people, including the manager of a petrol pump, for pilfering diesel from HPCL’s pipeline.

HPCL officials noticed a hole drilled into the Mumbai-Pune pipeline at Turbhe overbridge at 3 a.m. on September 27. They then filed a complaint with the Sanpada police against unidentified people. “We kept a watch over the spot and on November 15, we nabbed the first accused, Bholaprasad Yadav,” senior police inspector Suresh Nikam said.

Mr. Yadav revealed the names of Baldev Singh, Jitendra alias Jitubhai Yadav, and Keshav Shetty. The police then arrested Suresh Bhaskar Sapkal, the manager of a petrol pump at Chikhli in Buldana, who bought the diesel from the accused for ₹40,000.

“Around 1,250 litres of diesel is suspected to have been stolen in September. We are investigating if the accused conducted similar thefts elsewhere. The main accused is still absconding. Sapkal is suspected to have sold the diesel at his petrol pump,” Mr. Nikam said.

The accused were charged under Sections 379 (theft), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 15 of the Petroleum & Minerals Pipelines (Acquisition of Right of User in Land) Act.