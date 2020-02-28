5 arrested for daylight robbery bid at Kandivali jewellery store

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested a gang of five history-sheeters who allegedly tried to rob a jewellery store in Kandivali in broad daylight earlier this year. The accused had already finalised two more targets and were planning to strike again.

On January 22, the five, armed with a country-made handgun and choppers, barged into Pramanik Jewellers on the busy Akurli Road. They held the owner at gunpoint and were about to rob the store when the owner made a lunge for the silent alarm. The accused, thinking that he had succeeded in triggering the alarm, made a run for it. They also threatened several eyewitnesses, who tried to stop them, with their guns before fleeing on two motorbikes.

The Samata Nagar police registered a case against unidentified persons and the Crime Branch Unit XII was instructed to conduct parallel inquiries. Crime Branch officers scanned footage from nearly 100 CCTV cameras and started inquiries in the Dahisar–Nallasopara belt.

“We picked up the five from a slum in Dahisar on Wednesday. Their questioning established their involvement in the attempted robbery, and they also said they were going to try the same at a jewellery store in Pimpri-Chinchwad next week,” a Crime Branch officer said. The five, identified as Bharat Sharma (38), Ghevarchand Suthar (27), Shahid Khan (30), Shahzad Malik (28), and Farmaan Qureshi (24), were arrested.

The officer said, based on inquiries so far, Mr. Sharma and Mr. Suthar met in a prison in Gujarat while serving sentences in different cases of robbery. Mr. Sharma, who is based in Mumbai, told Mr. Suthar that he had already identified three commercial establishments — the jewellery stores in Kandivali and Pune and a medical store in Bhiwandi — as lucrative targets.

“After being released from prison, Mr. Suthar contacted the other three accused, who are from Uttar Pradesh and worked as guns for hire, and enlisted them for the job. The trio also arranged for the firearm and its ammunition, and all of them stayed in a rented room in Nallasopara. They watched the Kandivali jewellery store for the entire first week of January till they had all the information they needed. They reached the store with the intention of robbing it on January 21 but found it shut, after which they returned the next day,” another officer, who was part of the investigating team, said.

The officer said after the foiled attempt, they fled to Rajasthan, where they stayed for a couple of days before returning to Mumbai. This time, they rented a room in Dahisar, from where they were picked up, and also visited Pune on February 9, where they conducted a recce of the jewellery store. They arranged for a country-made gun and three live rounds of ammunition and were going to leave for Pune on Monday.

“We have also seized the two bikes that they had stolen from Mira Road to use in the Kandivali job and were also planning to use the vehicles in Pune. We have handed the accused over to the Samata Nagar police,” the officer said.