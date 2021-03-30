48-year-old man accused of rape by second daughter

Navi Mumbai

30 March 2021 02:10 IST

He was arrested on March 24 for molesting the youngest of his three daughters

The NRI Coastal police have booked a 48-year-old man for the second time in a week, after his second daughter accused him of raping her for over a year.

On March 24, he was booked and arrested for molesting multiple times the youngest of his three daughters. The 13-year-old girl, fed up with the abuse, had fled to her friend’s house following which her father filed a missing person’s complaint.

The girl later revealed about the abuse that she had been facing at her home since January this year. The girl who is at a children’s home in Sanpada, also told the police that she had seen her father sexually abusing her elder sister aged 14.

“The 14-year-old, who is the second daughter of the accused, had then denied the claim by her younger sibling. On Sunday, she told us that she had been raped by him for over a year now,” an officer from NRI Coastal police station said.

The victim told the police that she had never confided in anyone about it to save her father from going to jail but after she saw her younger sister open up, she also mustered the courage to do so.

Around 12 years ago, the victims had lost their mother after which they lived with their father and elder brother who now works and stays in Thane. According to the police, the man had started abusing the 14-year-old from last year. He used to ask his eldest daughter aged 17 and the youngest to go out for buying something and would rape the second daughter. The youngest one had seen him abusing the second daughter at night as well after everyone slept.

The accused, who is in police custody till March 30 in the first case, will again be arrested in the second case after that date. He has been arrested under Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.