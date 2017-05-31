48 NMMC schools to get sanitary napkin vending machines

Navi Mumbai: in school will be a little more comfortable for girl students of schools run by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in the new academic session, as the civic body will install sanitary napkin vending machines in 48 civic schools by June-end.

The machines will dispense sanitary napkins at ₹2 per piece.

“The test machines have been sent for technical scrutiny and after getting the report, work orders will be placed. In all, 48 NMMC schools will get the vending machines by the end of June,” said Ankush Chavan, Deputy Municipal Commissioner. Each vending machine costs around ₹₹37,000.

“This is indeed the need of the hour and will ensure hygienic practices among girl students. It is likely to bring down absenteeism during menstrual periods, as well as prevent infections and promote hygiene,” said Lalita Vani, principal, NMMC Secondary School, Ghansoli (no. 105).

“It is a great initiative, and it’s indeed heartening that it is being implemented in civic schools. It is an effective and convenient mode for any-time access to the sanitary napkins,” said Shobha Kudale, principal of NMMC Secondary School, Sanpada (no. 116).

The vending machines will also be installed at eight ward offices. “For testing purposes, the machines had been installed at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi and NMMC headquarters in Belapur last year, and the results and response were found to be satisfactory. The service provider will maintain the machines for three years,” said Mr. Chavan.