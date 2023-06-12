48-hour curfew lifted from clash-hit area in Jalgaon

June 12, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Mumbai

A 48-hour curfew imposed in Amalner in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, following a clash between two communities, was lifted on Monday.

What started as a heated conversation between a few people from both communities over a child’s toys around 10 p.m. on June 9, soon took a violent turn with some local residents throwing stones at each other.

30 arrested

The police arrested 30 people from both communities and imposed a curfew in the area for 48 hours. “Nobody was injured but we imposed a curfew to ensure law and order. It was imposed on June 9 at 10 p.m. till June 12 noon. The curfew has been lifted now and there has been no disturbance in the affected area,” a police official said.

The accused are charged under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 298 (uttering words etc with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon) 149 (unlawful assembly with common object), 504 (provides punishment for insulting someone intentionally to provoke them) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

