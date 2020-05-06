47 new cases in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported its highest single-day jump of 47 cases and one death on Tuesday. NMMC’s tally has gone up to 395, of which 49 have recovered and seven have died. On Tuesday, reports of 325 people were received and 47 of them tested positive. The new cases include a seven-day-old baby born to a positive mother at a COVID-19 hospital in Vashi.

A 52-year-old Digha resident, who worked as a computer operator at a private firm in Grant Road, was admitted to a private hospital in Digha on May 1 with breathlessness. His sugar level shot up and he was transferred to a hospital in Thane, where he tested positive. He was transferred to a civil hospital in Thane on May 4 and died on Tuesday morning.

A trader at the APMC vegetable market and his wife, an accountant at the vegetable market, a broker from the grain market, a close contact of a grain market salesman, and four close contacts of an accountant from the grain market tested positive on Tuesday.

A ward boy at Hinduja and Divine hospitals, an ambulance driver at a hospital in Mulund, an employee of Mumbai Port Trust in Nerul, electrician at BEST in Colaba and his son, five contacts of a grocery shop owner in Mumbai, and six contacts of a deceased COVID-19 patient from Sector 24 in Juinagar also tested positive. Nerul reported 19 of the 47 positive cases, Koparkhairane (seven), Ghansoli (eight), Turbhe (five), Vashi and Digha two each and Airoli (four).

Meanwhile, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) recorded five positive cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 107. “There is 38% recovery rate and cases are doubling every 11 days. Considering the rate of doubling, the recovery rate is satisfactory. The situation is in control and we are doing our best,” PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said.

While Kamothe reported two cases, including a 58-year-old bus driver at Dharavi bus depot, Taloja, Kalamboli and New Panvel recorded one case each. Panvel rural recorded three cases: one each at Karanjade, Sukapur and Ulwe. The tally in Panvel rural is 34, of which nine have recovered.