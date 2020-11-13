4,543 more recoveries in Maharashtra

Pune

13 November 2020 20:50 IST

4,132 new cases, 127 more deaths in State

As opposed to the robust recovery trend in the past few weeks, Maharashtra on Friday reported just 4,543 recoveries against 4,132 new COVID-19 cases.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 16,09,607, with the State’s recovery rate rising marginally to 92.48%.

The total case tally has reached 17,40,461, while the active cases have dipped to 84,082. With 127 deaths, the toll has climbed to 45,809. The State’s case fatality rate currently stands at 2.63%.

Pune district reported over 450 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,41,056, while 14 deaths saw its toll climb to 7,131. As per the Pune district administration, active cases have come down to 9,373, while the recovery rate stands at 94.72%. Mumbai reported 801 cases to take its total case tally to 2,68,606, of which 13,866 are active. Seventeen fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 10,542.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported more than 200 cases as its tally crossed the 83,000-mark. With five deaths , the toll stands at 2,060. The Vasai-Virar civic body registered 19 deaths as its death toll surged to 635.

Nagpur district reported 281 new cases, taking its case load to 1,08,236, of which 2,943 are active. Eight deaths took the toll to 2,874. In western Maharashtra, Satara reported 13 deaths, taking its toll to 1,542. With 155 fresh cases, the total case tally has risen to 50,005, of which 3,841 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported just 54 cases and a single death as the district’s reported cases reached 47,791, of which 1,293 are active. Its death toll has risen to 1,694.

Kolhapur, in one of its lowest case surges ever, recorded 18 cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 48,130. Its active case tally stands at 323. The total death toll remained constant at 1,660.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported 243 cases as its total case tally reached 99,611, of which only 2,228 are active. With four deaths, the district’s total death toll has now reached 1,631.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported just 35 cases and just a single death as its total case tally reached 54,135, of which only 931 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,368.

“Of a total of 97,22,961 laboratory samples tested thus far, 17,40,461 (case positivity rate of 17.9%) have returned positive with nearly 58,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

A total of 8,10,267 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 6,177 were in institutional quarantine facilities.