Maratha quota activist ends life in Mumbai

October 19, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

A pro-Maratha quota activist, Sunil Kawale (45), from Chikangaon in Jalna district was found dead in Mumbai’s Bandra area on Thursday morning. Police said he allegedly ended his life by hanging from pole number 4 of a flyover between Bandra and BKC on October 18 night.

A note purportedly left behind by the victim, which was found near his body, said he resorted to the extreme step for the sake of Maratha reservation. According to police, a white shirt that Mr. Kawale was wearing also had a message making this demand.

In the note, he reportedly urged the people of the Maratha community to gather in the State capital on October 24, as part of their ongoing movement advocating for the reservation. Kawale also apologised for his extreme step.

Last week, Manoj Jarange Patil, the activist advocating for Maratha quota, threatened to intensify his agitation after October 24 if the Maharashtra government fails to provide reservation to the community in jobs and education. The activist had set a 40-day deadline for the State government to take steps to implement reservation for the community. Mr. Patil, who is in Mumbai for two days, reminded the State government about the deadline, which ends on October 24.

According to investigators, the victim, who was an active member of the Maratha Kranti Morcha, hanged himself by tying himself to the electricity pole on the flyover and then jumping off.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha has been seeking reservation for the community and Kawale attended all 58 rallies organised over this demand.

Soon after getting information, Kherwadi police rushed to the spot, initiated an Accidental Death Report and shifted the body to civic-run Sion hospital for autopsy.

Urging people not to resort to the extreme step to fulfill their demands, Maratha Kranti Morcha’s Coordinator Vinod Patil said: “This is not the right way to get our demands fulfilled. Sitting on the umbrella of time, many battles have been won by the warriors in history. Don’t get tired. Don’t leave the battle halfway!”

He asked the State government to ‘at least’ announce the Maratha reservation before it becomes more serious and more lives are ‘sacrificed’ for the cause. “Henceforth this matter is going to become more serious. At least, accept that the issue of Maratha reservation is related to our survival. The government should take immediate steps to prevent the suicide of Maratha youths. Otherwise an outbreak is inevitable,” Mr. Patil said.

On October 18, Mr. Manoj Jarange Patil alleged that Other Backward Classes (OBC) are receiving ‘excessive benefits’ from the reservation system. He added that the Maratha community in the State should receive the quota benefits as originally recommended by the Mandal Commission for the backward classes.

Holding the Shinde government responsible for the death of Kawale, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the BJP which wants to end reservation will not give reservation to anyone. “Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis makes disparate statements in front of OBC and Maratha communities on the reservation issue,” he said urging people not to end their lives on the reservation issue.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: I Call - 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

ASRA - 022 2754 6669 (24x7)

The Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528/842984529/8422984530 ( 5 p.m. -8 p.m., all days)

